Tyler, The Creator claims Jay-Z wanted to sign Odd Future to Roc Nation and they discussed the deal over tacos.

Tyler, The Creator Tells Story About Jay-Z Wanting to Sign Odd Future

On July 20, Tyler, The Creator appeared on DJ Drama's new Gangsta Grillz podcast, which can be listened to on Audible, where he spoke on a number of topics including a meeting with Jay-Z about possibly signing Odd Future to Roc Nation.

"[Jay-Z] invited us to one of his L.A. homes and we just ate tacos," Tyler, The Creator stated. "We ate some tacos and he wanted to sign us. I was like 'Man you’re cool, but no.'"

Tyler went on to say Diddy also had interest in the group, but he turned Puff down as well.

"[Jay-Z], Puff… a lot of people were interested," Tyler continued. "I don’t know, I just want creative control and I do everything."

Who Did Odd Future Sign With?

Odd Future, who included among its members Casey Veggies, Hodgy, Left Brain, Matt Martians, Jasper Dolphin, Travis "Taco" Bennett, Syd, Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, Mike G, Frank Ocean and others, never signed a group major label deal and released their only album The OF Tape Vol. 2 independently in March of 2012. The Los Angles-based supergroup disbanded a couple years later, with most of them going on to enjoy successful solo careers.