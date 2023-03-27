Tyler, The Creator is dropping new music soon.

On Monday (March 27), the Cali MC shared his first Instagram post of 2023 and surprised fans by announcing new music is afoot. In the post, he shared a snippet of a new video for a new song called "Dogtooth." The song begins with narration from the rapper.

"Sometimes you just wanna restart," Tyler, The Creator says. "Looking for ways to get rid of some things. Thrilling or simple. Everything must go. Whether it takes all day or all night."

In the caption of the post, he revealed the details, "DOGTOOTH ( call me if you get lost: the estate sale - 3/31) ---video in bio."

The description of the video on YouTube reveals Call Me e If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is "a collection of songs that didnt make the original album."

Tyler, The Creator further expounded on the upcoming release on Twitter as well as sharing the cover art.

"CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT," the former Odd Future frontman posted. "SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT."

The OG version of Call Me If You Get Lost was released in June of 2021. The LP won Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Check Out Tyler, The Creator's Album Announcements and New Track "Dogtooth" Below