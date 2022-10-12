Tyler, The Creator Doesn’t Believe Rush Hour 3 Is a Real Movie, Says It’s Mandela Effect

Tyler, The Creator is convinced Rush Hour 3 starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker isn’t a real film and is blaming the movie showing up on Netflix on the Mandela Effect.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), Tyler shared a post on his Instagram Story revealing he stumbled upon the 2007 film Rush Hour 3 by accident and was genuinely stumped by its existence.

“So we watched Rush Hour two and I was bout to blurt out ‘sad they didn’t get the third one in’ but before I could this fucking popped up and I feel like I’m in a vortex,” Tyler, The Creator captioned a screenshot of the film’s Netflix screen. “WHEN THE FUCK DID THIS MOVIE HAPPEN BROOO. WHERE WAS I, I DO NOT REMEMBER THIS EXISTING. THIS IS FAKE, IVE BEEN LIED TO IM NOT GONNA WATCH IT EITHER.”

From there, he uploaded screen shots of a DM conversation with someone who was also dumbfounded.

“Okay so I actually do not remember this movie happening either??????” the person admitted. "Now I have to go home and research because… huh?”

“I KNOW IM NOT CRAZY,” Tyler replied.

“I dont believe this is real,” Tyler captioned the post on Twitter. “Mandela effect or something,” he added, referring to the phenomenon of multiple people having false memories about a subject, popularized when many people believed former South African president Nelson Mandela died in jail in the 1980s.

For the record, Rush Hour 3 is quite real. It was the final film in the series of bubby cop movies starring action star Jackie Chan and comedian Chris Tucker. A fourth film in the series has been teased for years.

See Tyler, The Creator's Stunned Reaction to Rush Hour 3 Existing Below

Tyler The Creator Rush Hour 3 Instagram felicathegoat/Instagram loading...

Tyler The Creator Rush Hour 3 Instagram felicathegoat/Instagram loading...

Tyler The Creator Rush Hour 3 Instagram felicathegoat/Instagram loading...