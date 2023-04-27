Tyler, The Creator is doubling down on his stance against releasing posthumous music. If fact, he says he has it in writing.

On Wednesday night (April 26), Tyler performed his Estate Sale show at The El Rey in Los Angeles. During a break in the action, he told the crowd to enjoy him while he's here, because when he's gone, that will be it for music.

"Some of these [songs] are so good I just can't let them sit on my hard drive," Tyler told the crowd. "Because I have in my will that if I die, they can't put no post album out. That's f***ing gross. Like, some random features on it with somebody I didn't f**k with? No."

Back in 2021, Tyler, The Creator also told XXL during his fall 2021 cover story interview he would not want any posthumous music released.

"Do not continue anything in my name if I die," he said. "You got this on record."

Tyler isn't the first hip-hop artist to make this decree. Anderson .Paak got a message stating the same thing tattooed on his arm in 2021.

Tyler, The Creator is surely getting his flowers while he is here. His last two albums, Igor (2019) and Call Me If You Get Lost (2021) each won Grammy awards for Best Rap Album. Last month, Tyler released the deluxe album Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which featured eight previously unreleased tracks including guest appearances from Vince Staples, Madlib, A.S.A.P. Rocky and YG.

In other Tyler, The Creator-related news, he recently purchased a $13 million Bel Air, Calif. mansion on the heels of selling his previous swank digs on the Fresh Prince's block.

See Video of Tyler The Creator Confirming He Does Not Want Any Posthumous Material Released After His Death Below