Anderson .Paak Gets Tattoo Telling People to Not Release Any of His Music Posthumously

Rappers love getting tattoos. Occasionally, some artists get ink that are extreme and wild. But Anderson .Paak, one-half of the dynamic soul duo Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, recently got a tattoo that offers an important message to people after he dies.

On Monday (Aug. 16), the "Leave the Door Open" singer jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a photo of his new ink, which requests that no one release any music from him posthumously.

"When I'm gone, please don't release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public,” the tattoo reads in all capital letters. You can see a photo of it at the bottom of this post.

Anderson’s new ink may be an understandable request given that several rappers' albums have been released posthumously once they have passed. Some artists—and possibly some fans—might find these projects morbid and go against their wishes.

Nevertheless, late rappers like Pop Smoke, Juice Wrld and Mac Miller had posthumous albums released on their behalf and were huge chart-toppers on the Billboard 200 chart.

Case in point: Pop Smoke’s debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was released four months after he was shot and killed in Los Angeles during an apparent home invasion on Feb. 19, 2020. The album went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart—twice—for the week of July 19 and Oct. 25, 2020. The late Brooklyn drill rapper's follow-up LP, Faith, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this year.

Posthumous albums aside, Anderson .Paak’s new tattoo is very unique and a conversation starter.