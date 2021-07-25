Pop Smoke has scored back-to-back No. 1 albums.

On Sunday (July 25), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of their Billboard 200 chart and Pop's posthumous sophomore album, Faith, is leading the pack, dethroning Olivia Rodrigo's Sour LP, which had spent four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1. The second posthumous album from the late rapper was able to push 88,000 equivalent album sales. The total includes 4,000 traditional album sales. Pop now has two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon is currently at No. 11 on the chart.

Not much was known about Faith up until a few days before it was released on July 16. The project is star-studded, featuring guest appearances from Kanye West, Pusha-T, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Future, Chris Brown, Pharrell, Kid Cudi and more, and is spearheaded by the single, "Demeanor" featuring Dia Lupa. A deluxe edition was released on July 23.

Pop's new album dropped a year after his debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. Despite the No. 1 ranking, there is a significant drop-off in sales from album one to album two. Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon moved 251,000 units in its first week.

The achievement is bittersweet, as Pop hasn't gotten to see the fruits of his labor. The Brooklyn drill rapper was shot and killed on Feb. 19, 2020, during an apparent home invasion at a residence he was renting in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Five people have been arrested for the killing including two minors.

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Doja Cat (Planet Her, No. 4), Lil Baby and Lil Durk (Voice of the Heroes, No. 6), Polo G (Hall of Fame) and Pop Smoke (Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, No. 9).

