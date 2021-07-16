Hear Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album Faith

A year after the release of Pop Smoke’s debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, rap fans are treated with another posthumous project from the late Brooklyn rapper.

On Friday (July 16), Pop Smoke’s team dropped his second album, Faith. The 20-song collection features a slew of big-name guest appearances. Among the artists featured on the project include Kanye West, Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Kid Cudi, Quavo, Kodak Black, 21 Savage and 2021 XXL Freshman 42 Dugg.

The rollout for the album started on July 10 with interactive posters plastered throughout New York City and Los Angeles. Each poster contained a song snippet that was accessible to fans through the SnapChat app.

Faith is the follow-up to Pop's debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which dropped four months after he was shot and killed in Los Angeles during an apparent home invasion on Feb. 19, 2020.

Pop Smoke's initial offering was executive produced by 50 Cent and boasts the multiplatinum singles "What You Know About Love," "Dior” and "For the Night" featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby. The album went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart—twice—for the week of July 19 and Oct. 25 of 2020.

Listen to Pop Smoke's Faith album below.

Pop Smoke's Faith Album Tracklist

1. "Good News"

2. "More Time"

3. "Tell the Vision" featuring Kanye West and Pusha-T

4. "Manslaughter" featuring Rick Ross and The-Dream

5. "Bout a Million" featuring 21 Savage and 42 Dugg

6. "Brush Em" featuring Rah Swish

7. "Top Shotta" featuring Pusha-T, Travi and Beam

8. "30" featuring Bizzy Banks

9. "Beat the Speaker"

10. "Coupe"

11. "What’s Crackin" featuring Takeoff

12. "Genius" featuring Lil Tjay and Swae Lee

13. "Mr. Jones" featuring Future

14. "Woo Baby Interlude"

15. "Woo Baby" featuring Chris Brown

16. "Demeanor" featuring Dua Lipa

17. "Spoiled" featuring Pharrell

18. "8-Ball" featuring Kid Cudi

19. "Back Door" featuring Quavo and Kodak Black

20. "Merci Beaucoup"

Republic Records

