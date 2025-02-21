Pop Smoke’s Killer Apologizes Before Being Sentenced to 29 Years in Prison

One of the men responsible for Pop Smoke's murder was sentenced to 29 years in prison, but not before apologizing for his actions.

Final Pop Smoke Murder Suspect Sentenced

On Friday (Feb. 21), Corey Walker appeared in court to be sentenced after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the 2020 killing of the 20-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper on Feb. 4, Rolling Stone reports. Prior to his sentence being handed down, Walker, 24, offered an apology.

"Even though the Jackson family isn’t here in court today, I would like to sincerely apologize for my unforgivable actions, although there’s no apology that amounts to the taking of someone’s life," Walker told the court around the six-minute mark in the video below. "I would also like to take this opportunity to apologize to my family for the pain and embarrassment that they have endured over the last five years, as well as an apology to my community."

"Today I take responsibility for my dreadful partake in these crimes, and as I begin my road to rehabilitation, I assure you that I will steer clear from negative behavior," Walker added.

Pop Smoke Murder Case Closed

Corey Walker was the only adult out of four people who were arrested for murdering Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed during a robbery at a rented home in Hollywood Hills, Calif., on Feb. 19, 2020. The other three defendants, including the 15-year-old shooter, have been charged in juvenile court.

The teen triggerman was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. However, under California law, the maximum age for juvenile detention is 25 years old. The eldest teen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery in April of 2023. The third juvenile's case has been completed as well. He was sent to a post-conviction juvenile housing facility.

See Pop Smoke's killer being sentenced below.

Watch Pop Smoke Killer Corey Walker Take Responsibility for Pop Smoke's Murder