Every Rapper Nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award

We are a roughly a week way before the 2023 Grammy Awards, and hip-hop is represented in several categories at this year's annual telecast.

Leading the pack in the rap and major categories is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his brilliant tune, "The Heart Part 5."

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled grabbed five nods, overall. Four of those mentions went to his spiritual posse track, "God Did," along with his collaborators Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy. The song is up for awards in the Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories. Additionally, the Miami DJ/producer scored a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Beautiful" featuring Future and SZA.

Speaking of Future, the Atlanta rhymer also garnered five nominations including two mentions in the Best Rap Song category for "pushin P" with Gunna and Young Thug, and "Wait for U" with Drake and Tems.

The women of hip-hop are also representing at this year's telecast. Atlanta rapper Latto nabbed two nods for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Big Energy (Live)." Memphis superstar GloRilla received her first Grammy nomination ever with her Best Rap Performance nomination for "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with Hitkidd.

Meanwhile, hip-pop superstars Doja Cat and Lizzo received five mentions apiece. Both Doja and Lizzo will also be vying for the gramophone trophy in the Record of the Year category for "Woman" and "About Damn Time," respectively.

Finally, veteran storyteller and rhymer Slick Rick "The Ruler" will be honored with the 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. A well-deserved accolade for a hip-hop icon who's been in the rap game for 35 years.

Once again, Trevor Noah, who recently exited The Daily Show, will return as host after successfully holding down the gig in 2022 and 2021.

You can watch the 2023 Grammy Awards live from the Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 either on CBS or on-demand via Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST.