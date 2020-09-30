Here Are Great Storytelling Rap Songs That Don’t Have a Happy Ending

There are thousands of great rap songs throughout hip-hop history, but the storytelling odes tend to resonate more for the topics explored. One question remains: how's it going to end? Some of the best tracks don't always have a happy ending though.

A great deal of storytelling rap songs come with sad endings. Among them is Slick Rick's classic 1989 track "A Children's Story." It's a cautionary tale filled with intrigue, suspense and, of course, a tragic conclusion. Another one is OutKast's 2000 song "Toilet Tisha," on which the Atlanta duo details a sad story about a young woman dealing with an unwanted pregnancy.

Unfortunately, there are even storytelling tracks with violent endings. Eminem's 2000 song "Kim" comes to mind as one of the most infamous for the Detroit rhymer's profanity-laced screaming match with his ex-girlfriend, which then leads to her gruesome death. On Scarface's captivating 1991 track "A Minute to Pray and a Second to Die," he details the final breaths of a vengeful drug dealer who gets shot and killed in an ambush.

While many storytelling rap songs may have sad endings, some are aimed to be socially conscious and address the social ills of our times. Rapsody's "Jesus Coming" is a thought-provoking 2017 track that deals with the issue of gun violence that affects Black families. And despite the somber tone throughout XXXTentacion's 2017 tune "Jocelyn Flores," a tribute to a deceased friend who took her own life, it highlights the ways in which people are struggling with depression and mental illness.

From Eminem to XXXTentacion and more, check out XXL's storytelling rap songs that don't have a happy ending below.