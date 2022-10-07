Kanye West Compares Attacks on Lizzo Losing Weight to Genocide Against Black People

Kanye West's new interview on Fox News featured the controversial rapper comparing people attacking Lizzo for losing weight to genocide on Black people.

On Thursday night (Oct. 6), Fox News aired their exclusive interview with Kanye West and host Tucker Carlson. While Ye discussed the controversy surrounding the "White Lives Matter" shirts he debuted at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3), he also sidetracked about other issues including the perception of being overweight in America, using Lizzo as an example.

"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots ... they attack her for losing weight," Kanye told Carlson during the sit-down. "Because the media wants to put a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it's actually unhealthy. Let's get aside the fact whether it's fashion or vogue, which it's not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own. It's actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it's demonic."

"It's a genocide of the Black race," Kanye West continued when asked why he thought this was a fad. "They want to kill us in any way they can ... If we saw ourselves as a people, and not a race, then we would treat our people better."

Kanye spent most of the rest of the interview explaining the reasoning for making the "White Lives Matter" shirts, giving most of the same talking points he's been saying on Instagram for the past few days. Why did he make the shirts? "[White Lives] do [matter]," Kanye responded.

Kanye West has spent this week under scrutiny for debuting Yeezy "White Lives Matter" shirts at his recent fashion show, with people like right-wing mouthpiece Candace Owens showing support for the rapper-designer. Kanye has stood firm on his stance, despite backlash, and even asserted his WLM stunt ended the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch Kanye West's Entire Interview on Fox News Below