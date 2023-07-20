Southside Tells Diddy to Come Get His Girl, Fans Think It’s Yung Miami

Southside recently called on Diddy to come get "yo b***h" and people are assuming the producer is referring to Yung Miami.

Southside Calls Out Diddy

On Thursday (July 20), Southside shared a since-deleted post on social media addressing Diddy that has people talking.

"@Diddy come get your b***h my n***a," the Instagram Story post reads. He followed that up with a post that reads, "lmao man never."

Fans React to Southside Post

Fans on Twitter reacted to the post, with many assuming Southside is referring to Yung Miami, who is the mother of one of his children and Diddy's current partner.

"[Baby daddies] always doing the most," one Twitter user commented on the post.

"Calling the mother of your child out of her name and tagging another brudda to get your bm is nasty business," someone else posted.

"I Blame Caresha," another post reads. "You Giving Bozos The Time Of Day. City Girls Era Is Clipped."

Southside and Yung Miami's Relationship

Southside and Yung Miami dated for a couple of years before splitting in 2019. They share a daughter named Summer Miami who was born in October of 2019.

Read Southside's post telling Diddy to get his b***h and reactions below.

See Southside's Post Directed at Diddy Below