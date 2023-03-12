Rich The Kid and Southside Get Into Altercation at a Club, DJ Akademiks Claims

The streets are talking and apparently, they are alleging that Rich The Kid and producer Southside got into an altercation at a club.

On Saturday (March 11), while DJ Akademiks was on Twitch, he claimed that Rich The Kid and Southside, a producer on the production team 808 Mafia, got into a fight at a club. Although Ak didn't think it was true, he grabbed his phone to read a text message from someone who purportedly saw the incident. "808 Mafia just fought Rich the Kid in some club. They said Rich got knocked out," he said while reading the message.

It's unclear if it was 808 Mafia—the production crew—or if it was only Southside who was in the alleged fight with Rich The Kid. Due to the lack of video of this alleged altercation between the two artists, DJ Akademiks said it might not be true.

XXL has reached out to Rich The Kid and Southside for comment.

Interestingly, Rich and Southside have collaborated on a song together. In October 2022, the two men teamed up with producer TM88 and released the song, "Breakin' You Off," featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz.

So it begs the question of why Rich and Southside had an alleged fight at a club.

Hopefully, if the two men do have a disagreement with each other, they would settle it amicably rather than fisticuffs. Again, let's hope the rumors are not true.

Watch DJ Akademiks Claim That Rich The Kid and Southside Got Into an Altercation Below