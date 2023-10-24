Rappers Give Different Reactions to the $500,000 or Lunch With Jay-Z Debate

Jay-Z has weighed in on the debate on whether it would be a smarter decision to receive $500,000 or have lunch with Hov, and now other rappers are opining on the topic, too.

Rappers Weigh in on Lunch With Hov or $500,000 Debate

The three-year-old online hypothetical debate on whether it would be more advantageous to receive $500,000 or pick Jigga's brain during lunch recently got new life when a fan told Hov he would take the $500K during a chance encounter earlier this month. Jay himself has also weighed in. Now, other rappers are talking about the topic, with varying conclusions.

On Monday (Oct. 23), Rick Ross revealed he would take the dinner, saying he has already had a life-changing lunch with Jay that was worth more than half-a-billion. Oppositely, Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi believes even Hov would question the logic behind taking the lunch instead.

"Soon as you woulda got to the dinner Jay-Z would have asked 'Why you ain't take the money,'" the Mississippi rapper commented on the topic on Instagram.

Jay-Z Settles Debate

On Monday, Jay-Z was on CBS Mornings where he was asked his opinion of the online debate. "You gotta take the money. What I'ma say?" Jay-Z explained.

"You got all that in the music for $10.99," he added. "That's a bad deal. I wouldn't tell you to cut a bad deal. Take the $500,000, go buy some albums. It's all there. If you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is. It's all there. Everything that I said was gonna happen happened. Everything I said I wanted to do, I've done. There's the blueprint."

See rappers and hip-hop artists weighing in on the dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000 debate below.