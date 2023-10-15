In a new interview, Dame Dash says he's willing to have a conversation with Jay-Z to resolve their disagreement.

In a video interview on The CEO Show podcast with host Datwon Thomas, which premiered on America Nu Network's YouTube channel on Saturday (Oct. 14), Dame Dash opened up about his estranged relationship with fellow Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Jay-Z.

"When I look at what happened between me and Jay it's like I blame Jay for letting it happen but all the people that really made it happen are the ones that are...benefiting from him the most now," he said at the 13:57-mark in the video below. "I was stopping them from getting money."

"My friendship comes before the business," he continued. "Either way unless he [Jay-Z] was down with it then it wouldn't [have] happened."

Dame is referring to him, Jay and Kareem Burke selling Roc-A-Fella Records for a reported $10 million. The sale of their storied rap label has reportedly left Dame and Jay at odds with each other over the years. However, Dame said that he's willing to talk with Jay to settle their disagreement.

"Where I'm at now is that if Roc-A-Fella and the ones that weren't billionaires want to get money on the right terms I'm down," he said. "I'm telling you publicly I will [have the conversation]. And I've never not said that. But Jay's never had that accountability to have that real conversation with me."

"I always said as a man that we could always talk it up," he continued. "Men should always be able to talk things up, but I'm really happy with my life right now."

"I know the world would love to see it and I'm down for it," he added. "If we could create something that inspires me, period. I don't want to be f**king running on the stage dancing around I'm too chubby for that right now," he concluded.

Dame Dash Says He Has No Beef With Jay-Z

Despite their disagreement, Dame Dash insists he has no beef with Jay-Z. He added that he can call on Hov anytime for a favor and it's no problem.

"We're not on a non-speaking thing," he explained. "Our relationship as far as like if I asked for something that he might have like a a plug with for like shows and shit like that I'd be like all right yeah."

"[But] we really have to have a conversation," Dame added.

See Dame Dash reveal that he's willing to have a conversation with Jay-Z to resolve their disagreement below.

