Rich The Kid Arrested for Trying to Enter His Hotel Room During Bomb Threat

According to the arrest report obtained by XXL, Rich was in town for Miami's Art Basel weekend and was trying to return to his hotel room on Sunday night (Dec. 10). Police had cordoned off the building and were actively conducting a K9 sweep after receiving a bomb threat. Rich walked up to the yellow tape and "stated he needed [to] get to his hotel," according to the report. At this point officers informed him of the ongoing investigation and said he'd be arrested if he crossed the tape.

The report claimed that Rich The Kid responded to officers by saying, "I'll bond out in twenty minutes" before trying to get into the hotel through a back entrance. Additional officers again told him not to cross the tape, to which Rich reportedly replied, "stop me," before hopping the tape and entering the building. He encountered a K9 unit, who demanded he leave the property. Rich then wandered back out to the driveway where he was arrested without incident.

Rich was charged with resisting an officer without violence, and trespassing.

Rich The Kid Apologizes to Tori Brixx Following Cheating Allegations

Rich The Kid's arrest comes after he apologized to his fiancée and child's mother Tori Brixx in May following infidelity allegations.

Rich posted on Instagram a carousel of photos of him and Tori, and captioned the pictures with an apology.

"I'd like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything," he wrote. "I'm a grown man I've done wrong and I'm owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years...I'm not like these other...I know I've been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx and I am so sorry."

Rich and Tori began dating shortly after the former divorced his wife back in 2018.