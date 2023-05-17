Rich The Kid is apologizing to his fiancée and child's mother Tori Brixx following cheating allegations.

On Wednesday (May 17), Rich The Kid shared a post on Instagram that features a series of photos of himself and Tori throughout different stages of their relationship. One of the photos shows them standing outside a car. Another flick finds them lounging on the beach. Another pic shows them with their son. The "New Freezer" rapper captioned the post with a heartfelt apology.

"I'd like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything," he wrote. "I'm a grown man I've done wrong and I'm owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years...I'm not like these other...I know I've been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx and I am so sorry."

The apology comes a few weeks after news broke that Rich The Kid is allegedly facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims the rapper impregnated her and promised her hush money to keep the child a secret but stopped making payments.

Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx began dating shortly after he divorced his wife back in 2018. She was present when Rich The Kid was assaulted during a home-invasion and robbery later that year. The couple welcomed a child in April of 2019.

See Rich The Kid's Apology to Tori Brixx for Cheating Allegations Below