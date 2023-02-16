MSCHF's Big Red Boots have the internet going nuts and several rappers are hopping on the viral footwear.

The viral marketing company's latest design is all the rave in the fashion world despite the mixed reviews on the eye-grabbing kicks. This month, it's almost impossible to be on the internet and not see the cherry red boots, which people have likened to the shoes worn by comic and film character Astro Boy. Not even the jokes have stopped rappers from getting their hands on and posting photos in the abnormal boots.

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne was spotted wearing MSCHF's Big Red Boots on a music video set with NLE Choppa. Iggy Azalea recently posted a photo on Instagram wearing the unmistakable footwear with a matching red thong and white crop top shirt outside a private jet. Fivio Foreign also sported the boots in a video he posted on TikTok and received some harsh comments. He was the first rapper to wear the big boots.

Retailing at $350, MSCHF's shoes went on sale today (Feb. 16) and have already sold out. According to reports, the boots sold out in less than 10 minutes.

"The Big Red Boot is a realization of a specific sort of cartoonish abstraction of a shoe," MSCHF cofounder Daniel Greenberg recently told Highsnobiety. "In cartoon world, representation works with reduced information to immediately imply an object, rather literally depict it. The Big Red Boot works on a similar principle, where it is an absurd, simplified form that conveys the idea of 'BOOT' without worrying too much about the particulars of realism."

MSCHF is used to viral moments. They are also the creators of Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," which sparked a lawsuit from Nike.

See all the rappers rocking the red boots.

Check Out Which Rappers Are Wearing MSCHF’s Viral Big Red Boots Below

Lil Wayne

Iggy Azalea

Coi Leray

Fivio Foreign

Rich The Kid

Pardison Fontaine