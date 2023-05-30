Yung Miami Responds to DJ Akademiks Telling Diddy to Check Her and Saying She Has No Talent

The ill feelings between DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami have flared up again after the popular blogger went on a rant about the City Girls rapper being devoid of talent and urging Diddy to check her.

On Tuesday (May 30), video of DJ Akademiks going off on Yung Miami began circulating. In the clip, Ak disses Miami by calling her talentless.

"Yung Miami is, to me, a clown. She's a one-trick pony," DJ Akademiks opined on his Twitch stream, in the video below. "She is not talented [enough] to do anything else. The only active talent is to be like, 'Yo, I'm pimping these dudes out.' While you come out in interviews and you were crying. You talked to Diddy to DM me. 'Yo, please, he's calling me a side chick.'"

From there, Ak addressed Diddy directly.

"Diddy, the only reason I'm going back in on her, I heard her on some show, she called me a very naughty word," Ak added. "Diddy...respect to you but check your girl."

Yung Miami responded to being called out in the comment section of an Instagram blog, simply commenting "Batty Boy," which is a Jamaican slang for homosexual.

DJ Akademiks first started beef with Yung Miami when the blogger called her Diddy's side piece after the Bad Boy Entertainment founder revealed he'd fathered a child with another woman while he was dating the rapper last December.

The back-and-forth caused Diddy to step in and set the record straight on his relationship with Caresha.

"[Yung Miami] is not my side chick," Diddy tweeted. "Never has been, never will be. She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

Diddy recently confirmed he is dating Yung Miami after she hinted that they'd broken up back in March.

Watch DJ Akademiks' Yung Miami Rant and See Her Response Below