Yung Miami Confirms She’s Single After Dating Diddy

Yung Miami has confirmed she is single after being in a longterm relationship with Diddy.

Billboard recently interviewed the City Girls' JT and Yung Miami at 2023 Rolling Loud California in an interview released on Wednesday (March 8) via Instagram. During the talk, the duo was asked about their famous boyfriends. Yung Miami was quick to clarify that she is not seeing anyone at the moment.

"I’m single, baby," Miami chimed in. "What man you saw me with? I’m single. S-I-N-G-L-E, baby!"

The declaration from the City Girls rapper comes on the heels of hints that she is on the market. Over the weekend, she posted the tweet, "I'm not sharing my next nigga!" She also posted video on Instagram expressing her thoughts about not wanting to get married.

Since Diddy announced the birth of his latest child with another woman last December, fans have been wondering how it would affect his relationship with the rapper. Diddy later addressed his relationship with Yung Miami.

"[Yung Miami] is not my side chick," Puff tweeted. "Never has been, never will be. She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

Yung Miami later admitted she knew about Diddy's new child and was not caught off guard by the news. A short time later, Yung Miami said she was single after The Game inquired about a woman with her particular set of skills.

While Yung Miami is single and ready to mingle, JT has been in a longterm relationship with Lil Uzi Vert.

See Yung Miami Confirming She Is Single in the Video Below