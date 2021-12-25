Lil Uzi Vert Charges at Man in Store, Has to Be Restrained by Woman – Watch

Lil Uzi Vert got into a kerfuffle while recently shopping and had to be held back before things turned physical.

Last night (Dec. 24), video surfaced of Uzi almost fighting in what appears to be a high-end clothing store. In the clip, Uzi comes charging around a corner while a woman tries to grab him and stop him. The woman is not the rapper's girlfriend JT and is reportedly Uzi's stylist.

"You wanna fight," the person holding the camera asks. Uzi continues to angrily charge forward yelling, "I'll beat ya ass," while a woman struggles mightily to hold him back. A man who appears to be security approaches from behind. The video cuts off before any blows are thrown. The moment was a brief but chaotic scene.

The video of the near-confrontation then cuts to a visual of the man who was taunting Uzi—an apparent rapper—and his companion out on the street. It appears the whole confrontation was sparked after one of the men asked to take a picture with Uzi and the Philly native turned them down. "That's this nigga Uzi Vert trying to fight Guapo Sensei The God," the person behind the camera yells, speaking in third person. "Trying to take a picture, he gon' run his mouth," he adds.

Guapo's companion seems perturbed by his actions. "Stop it, bro! That's what you get for trying to be a groupie," the man counters.

"I don't give a fuck. He shoulda took the picture," Guapo responds." You know who I am? He gon' be mad, bro. And when I see that nigga at the BET Awards I'ma rock him."

The cameraman gloated about the near-fight in the caption of the videos he posted on his social media. "I WAS BOUTA WHOOP @LILUZIVERT ASS THE NERVE OF THEE TRYNA ASK LORD GUAPO SENSEI FOR A FREE FEATURE THE PERKIES GOT YOU BUSSIN," the man wrote on Twitter, changing the story for the genesis of the beef to a feature fee.

"@liluzivert PACKED EM UP OUTTA NYC HE MAD HE GOTTA PAY ME FOR A FEATURE HE TRIED TO FIGHT ME BUT HE JUST GOT HIS NAILS DONE BOY CANT EVEN BEAT HIS GYAL @richthekid AYO HANDLE MY LIGHTWORK," he posted on Instagram.

So much for Christmas cheer.

Check out the wild confrontation and Twitter reactions below.