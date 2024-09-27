Yung Miami Named in Lawsuit for Allegedly Harassing Woman to Have an Abortion to Get Rid of Diddy’s Baby

Yung Miami is accused of harassing one of Diddy's alleged sexual assault victims to try and get her to have an abortion.

Yung Miami Implicated in Latest Diddy Lawsuit

On Friday (Sept. 27), XXL obtained court documents revealing that a Jane Doe filed suit against Diddy alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted her at least once a month for four years. The lawsuit also names Yung Miami, real name Careesha Brownlee, and says she repeatedly harassed Jane Doe after she became pregnant with Puff's baby in July of 2022.

The incident allegedly transpired at Diddy's Los Angeles home, where the woman claims she was forced to ingest ketamine and other drugs before blacking out. She lost consciousness "intermittently" throughout the evening, and shortly after took a pregnancy test. When Jane Doe told Diddy she was indeed pregnant, the lawsuit reads that "Caresha Brownlee...harassed Jane Doe by repeatedly calling her and telling Jane Doe to have an abortion." The woman ultimately ended up having a miscarriage.

The Jane Doe claims she first met Diddy overseas in 2020 and was invited to join him on an all-expenses-paid trip. From there, the woman claims she felt pressured to see Diddy once a month between 2021 and 2022. Diddy's team would allegedly appear with a car with no warning to take her to his homes in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and elsewhere. The victim claims at times they would use "coercive and harassing language" to allegedly pressure her to go to him.

XXL has reached out to Yung Miami's team for further comment.

Yung Miami Named in Other Lawsuits

This now marks the second time the City Girls rapper has been named in a lawsuit filed against Puff. Back in March, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones amended the lawsuit he had filed against Diddy in February. According to documents obtained by XXL, Rod accused Yung Miami and 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy of being the mogul's sex workers.

The amended suit also claimed that Diddy would brag to the producer about how he'd pay Daphne, the City Girls rapper and another woman named Jade Ramey a "monthly stipend" in exchange for services. Yung Miami hopped on social media shortly after and refuted the allegations.