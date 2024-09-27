Diddy Sued by Woman Who Claims He Got Her Pregnant, Drugged and Assaulted Her Over the Span of Four Years – Report

Diddy is reportedly being sued by a woman who claims the mogul drugged, assaulted and impregnated her over the course of four years.

Diddy Faces Another Lawsuit

On Friday (Sept. 27), TMZ reported that an anonymous woman has filed suit against Diddy alleging he drugged and assaulted her over four years. The Jane Doe claims she met the mogul overseas in 2020 and was invited to join him on an all-expenses-paid trip. From there, the woman claims she felt pressured to see Diddy regularly between 2021 and 2022. Diddy's team would allegedly just show up with a car to take her to his homes in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and elsewhere, and at times used "coercive and harassing language" to allegedly pressure her to agree to see him.

Once at his home, Jane Doe alleges he would often spike her drinks to pressure her into sex. During one instance in July of 2022, she allegedly became pregnant after he forced her to take ketamine and other drugs in his L.A. home. The woman claims she eventually suffered a miscarriage but says beforehand Diddy and his team called her relentlessly to pressure her into an abortion.

She also claims to have gotten some physical injuries from her meet-ups with Puff as well, noting one encounter in 2022 that left her with mysterious purple bruises and a bite mark on her feet. She says she does not recall how she sustained the injuries, but says Diddy has continued to contact her to this day to attempt to control her. She claims at one point he was even tracking her location. The woman says she suffered trauma, financial injury, and physical injury and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

XXL has reached out to the woman's attorney and Diddy's team for further comment.

Diddy's Legal Woes Continue

Diddy's legal issues seem to have no end in sight, as the mogul is also being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Last Tuesday (Sept. 17), the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York unveiled Diddy's 14-page indictment. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder is facing life in prison if convicted on all of his charges.

To make matters worse, another woman filed suit against him on Tuesday (Sept. 24), alleging he violently raped her and recorded the assault on camera. The alleged victim, Thalia Graves, says the abuse occurred back in 2001 when she was just 25 years old. This is the 12th lawsuit filed against Diddy since last November.

