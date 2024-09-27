Lawyer Announces More Than 50 People Claim Diddy and His Associates Sexually Assaulted and Abused Them

Things keep getting worse for Diddy as a Texas attorney recently announced that he is representing more than 50 people who claim the embattled music exec and his associates sexually assaulted and abused them.

Diddy Faces More Civil Claims

Diddy is preparing for the legal battle of his life after being arrested and indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges last week. However, it appears he might have a lot more civil lawsuits to deal with as well. On Thursday night (Sept. 26), Houston-based law firm The Buzbee Law Firm announced on Instagram that they are representing over 50 people who are accusing the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of sexual assault and abuse.

"The Buzbee Law Firm has been associated by the Ava Law Group to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his cohorts," the statement reads below. "This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking."

The law firm said it expects the number to grow and they will be hosting a press conference next week to publicize the matter.

"The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy 'Freak Off' parties. The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak," the statement continues. "I expect the group seeking redress will grow as this case progresses. I expect many other individuals will be implicated. We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal. Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf."

Diddy has already been hit with 11 lawsuits in the past 11 months, with many of the plaintiffs alleging similar behavior from the music mogul. He settled the first lawsuit, which was filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. However, he has denied the allegations in the follow-up suits.

Tony Buzbee has released the following statement to XXL: "My referring counsel, who associated me to lead this effort, has been vetting and performing due diligence on these claims for many months," the statement reads. "These are thus vetted claims that we intend to file in the courts of New York. I expect there will be many more victims who come forward. On behalf of these brave individuals, I intend to sue Mr. Combs along with several other notable entities and individuals who were involved."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Diddy Faces Criminal and Civil Suits

While Diddy has been dealing with civil cases for the past year, he is just starting the fight in his criminal case, where authorities have charged him with multiple sex crimes. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, he was denied bail twice and must remain in jail until his upcoming trial. He faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty.

