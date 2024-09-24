Diddy Faces Another Rape Lawsuit, Accused of Bounding Woman and Recording Abuse

UPDATE (Sept. 24):

The victim, Thalia Graves, spoke for the first time during an emotional press conference today (Sept. 24). In the video, which can be watched below, she discussed her new rape lawsuit against Diddy in more detail. Graves said she is forever traumatized by the experience and that her relationships have often turned abusive as a result of the assault.

"Many relationships became aggressive and abusive, which has made me feel more alone in my struggles," Graves said. "I go through spells of being distant and withdrawn that it's sometimes so hard to leave my house. The trauma of the assault has taken a toll on my mental health. I have PTSD, depression and anxiety."

When reached for comment, Graves' attorney Gloria Allred shared a lengthy statement with XXL.

"We are very proud of Thalia for speaking out today in order to help victims of rape and other acts of sexual violence against them," the statement reads in part. "In addition, we thank our co-counsel, Mariann Wang, Heather Gregorio and Jazly Liriano, for their exceptional legal work on this complaint. Our goal for Thalia is very simple. We want justice for her, and we are looking forward to winning it. It is long overdue for those who have caused her to suffer to be held accountable."

Original Story (Sept. 24):

Diddy faces another rape lawsuit. This time from a woman who is accusing the mogul of bounding her and recording the abuse.

Diddy Faces Another Lawsuit

On Tuesday (Sept. 24), documents obtained by XXL show that a woman named Thalia Graves filed suit against Diddy today. Graves claims Puff and his head of security, Joseph Sherman, at the time, violently raped her and recorded the assault on video.

Graves says the abuse occurred back in 2001, when she was 25 years old. She was dating one of Diddy's employees at the time and was called up by Diddy, who said he was worried about her boyfriend's performance at Bad Boy Records. Graves knew her boyfriend really wanted to "climb the ladder" of Diddy's label, so sought to help him by meeting with Puff.

She was picked up in Queens by Diddy and Sherman in a black SUV, and when Graves entered the car was handed a glass of wine. As Puff began discussing her boyfriend's performance at work, Graves claims she began feeling "lightheaded, dizzy and physically weak." They drove to the Bad Boy Records studio in Manhattan, and when she tried to exit the vehicle said she realized something was off. She was having trouble walking but decided to ignore the feeling and kept her composure. Once in the studio, she sat on a couch next to Diddy, where she passed out.

When she regained consciousness, Graves said she had her hands tied behind her back with a grocery bag, and that Sherman slammed her face on a pool table after she cried out for help. She says Diddy entered the room naked before using lube that she said smelled like menthol. He then proceeded to rape her both anally and vaginally before Sherman forced her to perform oral sex. She then lost consciousness and when she awoke was alone in the studio and was able to get dressed and escape.

The accuser says because of the assault she experienced suicidal thoughts, panic attacks and, anxiety, and required extensive psychological help to overcome these symptoms. Graves claims she never reported the rape until now out of fear of retribution from Puff, especially after learning in 2023 Diddy had allegedly recorded the whole ordeal on video. She claims Diddy and Sherman showed the video to multiple men to humiliate her and her boyfriend.

Diddy Fall Out Continues

Graves' lawsuit is just the latest legal issue to befall the disgraced music mogul. Diddy's arrest by federal authorities last week in New York consumed headlines everywhere. Last Tuesday (Sept. 17), the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York unveiled the prison time the mogul faces if he's convicted on all of his charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

One count of racketeering conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Diddy's attorney attempted to bail the mogul out of jail, but that hasn't happened. Two judges have now ruled Puff will remain behind bars until his trial.

Watch Thalia Graves Discuss Latest Diddy Lawsuit in New Press Conference