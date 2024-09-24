Meek Mill Wants to Pay Investigators $100,000 to Find Out How He’s Connected to Diddy’s Sex Crimes Case

Meek Mill is not cool with his name being associated with the Diddy scandal and he's willing to pay $100,000 to investigators to find out how he's connected to the case and why.

Meek Mill Wants Answers

For the last several months, Meek has been the butt of jokes in connection to his alleged involvement with the Diddy scandal. On Monday (Sept. 23), the Dream Chaser rapper revealed he wants to find the origin of the rumors and is willing to pay top dollar.

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case," Meek posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'meek' anything to do with buddy! 'Something not right.'"

In a follow-up tweet, he added, "The streets know wassup with me thats not the case….We talking about business side ,somebody powering these bad campaigns with 'meeek mill' again I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who’s powering and how exactly my name connect to this…"

How Is Meek Mill Associated With the Diddy Case?

Meek Mill was first rumored to be involved with the Diddy scandal when producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones sued Puff for sexual assault, harassment and unpaid work back in February. In a footnote of the 73-page lawsuit, Nicki Minaj is labeled as the girlfriend of a "Philadelphia rapper" that Diddy claims he had sex with. Lil Rod also claims to have seen this same rapper "consorting with underage girls" on Diddy's yacht.

Since then, the internet has been running wild with speculation that Meek Mill and Diddy were sexually involved. In April, Meek revealed the rumors about him being gay confused his son.

Diddy has dominated the headlines since his arrest last week on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been denied pretrial release and must stay put until his trial where he will face the possibility of life in prison if found guilty.

Check out Meek Mill's tweets below.

See Meek Mill Reveal He Wants to Hire Investigators to Find Out How He's Involved in the Diddy Sex Crimes Case