Method Man Gives Yung Miami Advice After Her Acting on BMF Show Gets Clowned

Method Man is offering Yung Miami some words of wisdom after her recent appearance on BMF was almost universally panned.

On Wednesday (March 15), TMZ caught up with Tical in New York City and asked the Wu-Tang Clan rapper about his thoughts on Yung Miami's cameo on the latest episode of BMF.

"I didn't see it, but love her," Meth responded.

When told that people had things to say about the appearance, Method Man replied, "F**k people. People are mean."

He went on to call the critiques "white noise."

"I love the City Girls, [they're] dope," he added.

Yung Miami made an appearance on the BMF episode "High Treason," which aired on March 10, with the scene immediately going viral after people mercilessly clowned the South Florida rapper for her acting skills during a scene with Big Meech's character. In response, Yung Miami confidently reacted to the naysayers.

"The more they hate, the more opportunities come. It's only the beginning for me," she wrote on Twitter.

She also responded to people reenacting the scene on social media.

Method Man has had a successful transition from rapping to acting and is one of the more sought after rhymers-turned-thespians in the business, with acting credits that include How High, Soul Plane, Scary Movie 3, Red Tails, Shaft, Keanu, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, On the Come Up and more. He currently stars as Davis McLean in Power: Book II: Ghost.

See Method Man Giving Words of Wisdom to Yung Miami Below