Method Man Apologizes to Destiny’s Child for When He Disrespected Them
Method Man is apologizing for slighting Destiny's Child almost 20 years ago.
Meth is on the latest episode of Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast. During a clip of the interview, which aired on Sunday (July 3), Method Man spoke about a dark time in his life and career when he was on Def Jam, and touched on a regretful interaction he had with Destiny's Child during the MOBO Awards in 2004.
"I saw [Destiny's Child]. So, I kinda mosey out of my seat to go say what's up to them," Method Man explained. "This is me still in my low self-esteem era. But I'm thinking, comfort zone, I'm going to go say what's up to the girls, I love them. I'm just gon' say hi. I go over to say hi to them. When I said hi, they didn't even turn around and acknowledge me. Now, my ass, in my head, with my love self-esteem is like, Oh, they just shitted on me. When in fact they didn't even hear me."
He continued: "Afterward, Rickwilder, he was gonna do the "Bootylicious" song for them. He comes over, he's talking to them. He's like, 'Y'all know Meth?' And they put they hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, 'Go head with that Hollywood shit.' To this day, that shit hurt my heart, because neither Kelly, Beyoncé or Michelle ever did any-fucking-thing to me. You know? But me being so miserable, in that fucking moment, I felt like they wasn't treating me like I should've been treated. Who am I to think that about these girls? They here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature. And it was not about me, it was about Janet-fucking-Jackson."
"To this day, I don't think I've ever apologized for that," Meth added. "I apologize to Beyoncé. I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle. Y'all did not deserve that. At all."
The Wu-Tang Clan rapper is in a much better space now. He is coming off the May release of his seventh solo album Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab.