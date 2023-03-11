People are still poking fun at Yung Miami's acting skills following her debut on BMF. And the City Girls rapper seems to be taking it in stride.

On Friday (March 10), TikTok user @jrdnsohllywd posted a video hilariously reenacting Yung Miami's deadpan performance on the popular Starz TV show BMF. In @jrdnsohllywd's funny clip, the user mimics how emotionless Miami was in her BMF scene as Deanna Washington after finding out her husband was killed.

In the BMF scene that has since gone viral (watch below), Big Meech's character meets with Washington to inform her of the death of her husband. Yung Miami's character begins to cry before lashing out at Meech and slapping him. But to fans watching the show, many felt that Miami's acting chops were less than stellar.

Nevertheless, Caresha is laughing at some of the memes and mean comments that have surfaced on social media regarding her acting skills. In regards to @jrdnsohllywd's viral TikTok video, she thought it was hilarious.

"Man I'm cryinh," she tweeted along with two loudly crying face emojis.

On Twitter, people are still unimpressed with the "Act up" rapper as a thespian.

"Every week BMF be so close to doing an episode right. Then they decide they wanna get goofy and do things like asking Yung Miami to act [smiling with face open emoji]," tweeted one person.

Another fan wrote, "The acting in BMF was mediocre but Yung Miami just made it awful."

But one person supported Yung Miami's acting debut on BMF.

"Y’all some haters that Yung Miami scene wasn’t that bad for it to be her actin debut [100 emoji] tf y’all wanted her to do," he tweeted.

It seems that Yung Miami is not letting the criticisms about her acting skills bother her.

Watch a Fan Hilariously Renact Yung Miami's BMF scene Below