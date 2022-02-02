Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Won’t Work With City Girls

UPDATE (FEB. 2):

Nicki Minaj has revealed she and the City Girls have put any negative issues behind them and are looking to make more positive moments together. Today, she tweeted an update about having a "great convo" with both JT and Yung Miami following an interview Nicki did this week, stating the rap duo had some less than nice things to say about her in the past.

"Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all. ,"she wrote.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For those fans wishing for Nicki Minaj to hop on a track with City Girls, it looks like that won’t happen anytime soon. The Queen recently explained why she won't work with City Girls.

In a snippet of an interview with Headkrack and Lore'l of The Morning Hustle radio show, which was posted on their Instagram account on Wednesday (Feb. 2), Nicki revealed that she was eager to jump on one of their songs but was alerted to some harsh comments JT and Yung Miami allegedly made about her in interviews and past tweets.

Nicki first answered, "I don't know," when posed with the question about working with the rap duo, who have expressed interest in working with the New York rapper. She said she saw a video of the City Girls years ago and was thinking about jumping on a record of theirs, then social media happened.

She then elaborated on her thoughts. “And the thing is whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever,” Nicki explained. “So, as an artist and a human being first, if I, as just a regular human, was about to go to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, 'Yo, she don’t really fuck with you like that, she was saying this and she don’t really like you, and she said she hopes you actually never pop or never flourish’...I’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore because now I know that I like you, but you don't really like me.”

So in Nicki’s viewpoint, if the Miami-based rappers are purportedly not feeling her, then why would she do a song with them.

"That’s just a human way to feel, if you hear somebody was saying things about you—not just one thing—but repeated things, repeated tweets for years, not just one thing," she said.

When Lore’l added, "It’s hard to let that go," Nicki responded, "It’s let go. It’s let’s go, but it’s about, why would I work with somebody who doesn’t like me?"

Although Nicki claims that City Girls don't like her, both JT and Yung Miami have previously expressed interest in working with the Queens, N.Y. rhymer.

In an interview with GQ magazine last August, JT said she hoped that a Nicki collaboration will happen soon.

“We’re hoping for it in the future, seriously,” she stated. “A lot of people try to make fun of it, like, ‘Ahhh, you’re never going to get your feature,’ but you never know what can happen.”

As of now, it looks like a Nicki Minaj and City Girls collabo is not in the bingo cards for 2022.

Watch Nicki Minaj explain why she won’t work with City Girls below.