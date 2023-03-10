Yung Miami is offering up some confident reactions to being clowned for her acting skills after following her debut on BMF.

After debuting her role as Deanna Washington on season two of the popular Starz TV show, BMF, on Friday (March 10), keyboard warriors across social media dragged Yung Miami relentlessly for her acting chops or in their opinion, a lack thereof. In response, the City Girls rapper took the time to hit up both Twitter and Instagram on Friday to clap back at the haters.

When one Twitter user came to Yung Miami's defense from the backlash she's been facing, citing the Florida rapper's impressive come-up over the past few years, the Caresha Please rapper-podcaster assured her fan that she is less than concerned with what her detractors think.

"So Today Y’all Hating On @YungMiami305?" tweeted Cutty 803 regarding Yung Miami's acting job on BMF. "She Went From Scamming, finessing etc… To Rapping, Talk Show Hosting, & Acting… now y’all mad? Damned if you do… Damned if you don’t! I love to see ppl win in life, elevate, & give their family the [world]."

Within a matter of minutes, Yung Miami replied: "The more they hate, the more opportunities come. It's only the beginning for me."

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, the "Good Love" rhymer defended her own acting skills in the comments section of The Shade Room's post regarding the criticism she's been facing in reference to the now-viral BMF scene in which her character, Deanna Washington, cries profusely upon hearing that her husband, Ty Washington, had passed away.

"Ty, whyyyyy," wrote Yung Miami. "Fr fr I'm crying laughing. Y'all, it was good I'm telling you!"

Yung Miami Confidently Reacts to Being Clowned for Her Acting on BMF yungmiami305/Instagram loading...

Caresha continued the sentiment regarding her character's sorrow on Twitter by tweeting, "If I'm crying, why y'all laughing? Y'all play too much."

When another Twitter user made mention of finding Yung Miami's tearful scene humorous, she once again had time for a swift and poignant response.

"Caresha had me screaming on BMF last night," the social media user wrote. "She's mad funny."

To that, Yung Miami replied: "It wasn't funny [side eye emoji] lol"

While Yung Miami appears to be taking the trolling sessions about her acting abilities in stride, the City Girls spitter seems to carry the same cool, calm and collected approach to having recently called it quits on her romantic relationship with Diddy. On Wednesday (March 8), Yung Miami confirmed that she is "single," she is no longer dating the Bad Boy Entertainment rapper-exec and is seemingly unphased by it.

See More Reactions to Yung Miami's Acting on BMF and Her Responses Below