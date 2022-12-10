Video Shows City Girls’ JT Snatching a Microphone From Jeremih

JT had a great birthday party last week, but a video has surfaced of her rudely snatching the microphone from Jeremih while he was performing at her B-Day event.

Earlier this week, JT held her 30th birthday party during Art Basel in Miami. The Comic Con-themed B-Day bash featured performances from Jeremih and King Combs. During Jeremih's performance, the City Girls rapper requested that he sing her "favorite song of all time," which, ironically, is "Favorite" by Nicki Minaj of which he sings the chorus.

While Jeremih was performing the song, JT grabbed the mic from the R&B singer without warning to rap Nicki's verses. Jeremih seemed perplexed by the mic grabbed, but allowed her to rock the mic because, well, it was her birthday. Watch below.

Before performing "Favorite," Jeremih treated partygoers to an a cappella rendition of his 2009 hit "Birthday Sex." Interestingly, JT snatched the mic from Jeremih to sing his lyrics as the crooner looked on. Peep it below.

Nevertheless, JT had a great birthday party. The "Good Love" rapper received a huge gift from her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert—an all-black wide-body Rolls-Royce Phantom.

JT was certainly acting up on her birthday.

Check Out More Videos and Photos from JT's Birthday Party Below