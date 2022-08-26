Dame Dash Calls Kanye West a True Artist, Says Jay-Z ‘Does It for the Money’

Dame Dash is weighing in on Jay-Z and Kanye West comparisons, calling Ye a pure artist and saying Hov only rapped for monetary reasons.

On Thursday (Aug. 25), Dame Dash was a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill, where he was asked about Roc-a-Fella's legendary movement in the 1990s and 2000s. When asked who was the greatest rapper to represent the storied imprint, the Roc cofounder had an interesting answer.

"If it's a choice between Jay[-Z] and Kanye, I'm going with Kanye," Dame said at the 26:45-mark of the interview. "All day, everyday."

"He's more creative, you know," Dame followed up. "Now I can speak on that because I worked with both of them, right. You know, Kanye is a true artist and he does it for the art and Jay-Z does it for the money. It's two different things."

Dame Dash is responsible for signing Kanye West to Roc-a-Fella Records in 2002. At the time, Jay-Z was reportedly reluctant to sign the Chicago artist as a rapper as Ye was mostly seen as a producer then. Clearly, Kanye would go on to be one of the biggest artists of all time.

Dame and Jay-Z have been at odds since Jay sold Roc-a-Fella in mid-2000s. Recently, they've had issues over Dame's attempt to sell Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. On a recent episode of the Get Yo Ass Up! podcast, Dame talked about feeling betrayed by Jigga over the move to sell Roc-a-Fella.

Check Out the Full Episode of Podcast and Chill With Dame Dash Below