Ashanti Breaks Silence on Irv Gotti, Says He Has ‘Lied About a Lot of Things’

Ashanti is finally telling her side of the story in regard to the drama sparked by Irv Gotti gloating about their alleged sexual relationship in a now-infamous episode of Drink Champs.

On Tuesday (Oct. 25), Angie Martinez debuted a teaser for her upcoming interview with Ashanti for the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. The snippet finds the singer addressing Irv's scandalous claims.

"It wasn't surprising to me," Ashanti said of Irv bringing up two-decade old dirt. "Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things."

Irv Gotti had the internet going nuts back in August when he appeared on the Drink Champs podcast and spilled the tea about his alleged sexual relationship with Ashanti when she was signed to Murder Inc. in the early 2000s, while Irv was still technically married.

"The one thing you gotta know about me, I am cool in my gangster," Irv said in a radio interview following backlash for his comments. "I am cool with who I am as a person. That gives me the ability to talk about things that the normal person won't talk about. I don't care. It's my truth. It's my life. It's my story. This is what happened."

’Shanti has been mum on Irv's allegations. She appeared to address the drama in song form earlier this month on Diddy's "Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)."

"It's givin', obsessed, it's givin', you stressed, it's givin', you pressed," she croons. "It's givin', this nigga missin' the best' (Let's go)/But it's been 20 years, nigga, please, say less/We can see all your tears while you beatin' on your chest."

Angie Martinez's full interview with Ashanti debuts tonight.

Check Out the Teaser for Angie Martinez's IRL Podcast Episode With Ashanti Below