Irv Gotti Says Ashanti Recorded Her Song ‘Happy’ After They Had Sex

Irv Gotti recently revealed that Ashanti recorded her 2002 hit single "Happy" after they finished having sex.

Murder Inc. honcho Irv Gotti and rapper Ja Rule appeared on the latest episode of Drink Champs, which premiered on YouTube on Aug. 6, and shared some interesting stories about their infamous record label.

During the interview, co-host N.O.R.E. asked Irv about his alleged romance with Ashanti and if it affected the business. The rap mogul said no and added that their relationship benefited the R&B singer.

"It helped her," Irv said matter-of-factly, before explaining how "Happy" was created. "We just finished sleeping together, or whatever, I’m taking a shower. I’m in the shower, you know, a nigga be creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower."

Irv said he called his producer Chink Santana and hummed the melody to him on the phone and would later build the track in the studio with 'Shanti.

"Okay, now it’s time for you to write," Irv recalled. "Yo, I want the shit to be a feel-good joint, like summertime."

"'I’m so happy, baby," he sings before adding, "The energy. That record came about 'cause of our energy." When asked if he missed that "energy," Irv replied, "Not anymore."

Elsewhere in the interview, Irv spoke about being in love with Ashanti and finding out that she’s dating Nelly while watching an NBA game on TV.

