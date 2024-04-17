Nelly and Ashanti Confirm They’re Engaged and Expecting Their First Child Together

Nelly and Ashanti confirm they're engaged and are expecting their first child together after months of rumors.

Nelly and Ashanti Are Engaged and Pregnant

On Wednesday (April 17), Essence reported that Nelly and Ashanti confirmed their engagement and said they were expecting their first child together. The news comes after the rumors were first reported by Us Weekly back in December.

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," Ashanti said in a statement to the publication. "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

The couple also announced they're co-owners of a diagnostics company called Proov that offers affordable at-home tests that can reveal whether people can conceive or not. Ashanti also revealed her pregnancy via an ad she shared for the company on Wednesday, which can be seen below.

This is Ashanti's first child and Nelly's fifth. The rapper currently has two children, Shawn and Sydney Thomas, who he adopted after his sister, their mother, Jackie Donahue died of leukemia in 2005. Nelly also has a daughter named Chanelle and a son named Cornell Jr.

Read More: 95 of the Most Unique Names Rappers Gave Their Kids

Nelly and Ashanti Rekindle Their Romance

Nelly and Ashanti first sparked dating rumors back in February of 2023. The two were spotted donning matching chains and then holding hands at a boxing match a few months later.

This isn't Nelly and Ashanti's first foray into romance. They began dating in 2003 and were together for 11 years before splitting in 2014. Their relationship made headlines last August when Irv Gotti claimed on Drink Champs he was upset when he found out Ashanti started dating Nelly after him. Nelly then appeared to throw a dig at Irv during a show with Ashanti.

See Ashanti announcing her pregnancy in the ad below.

Watch Ashanti Reveal She's Pregnant