Nelly Sells Half of His Music Catalog for $50 Million

Nelly Sells Half of His Music Catalog

Nelly is the latest rapper to cash out on his old music for a large lump sum. The "Hot in Herre" rapper recently agreed to a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners to sell 50 percent of his catalog for $50 million, XXL confirmed with a source close to Nelly on Thursday (July 6). The deal includes hit songs like "Ride Wit Me," "Dilemma" featuring Kelly Rowland and "Hot in Herre."

Nelly's career spans three decades and includes the release of the eventual diamond-selling album Country Grammar in 2000, which featured the hit singles "E.I.," "Country Grammar" and "Batter Up." He is currently working on his new country album Heartland 2.

Other Rappers Selling Their Publishing

Nelly is the latest in a list of rappers who have gotten major payments for the rights to their publishing and masters. In January, Dr. Dre reportedly sold his publishing for $250 million. Last September, Future sold a portion of his musical catalog to Influence Media Partners in a deal reported to be worth around $75 million. The acquisition reportedly encompasses over 600 songs releaased from 2004 to 2020. Metro Boomin recently secured a big bag with the sale of a portion of his publishing catalog. The deal is reported to be worth $70 million.

