See Which Rappers Praise Eminem as a Phenomenal MC

Throughout his 25-year rap career, Eminem has often been revered as one of the nicest MCs to ever pick up a mic. His wordplay is impeccable. His ability to move in and out of pockets is largely unmatched. He can rap fast enough to set a Guinness World Record and has the dexterity to down shift with the best of them. 50 Cent's "favorite White boy" can do it all and is clearly goated. And Shady has been getting his flowers in abundance from his rap peers recently.

Dr. Dre, who discovered Eminem in the late 1990s, has worked with some of the most iconic rappers in hip-hop history. During a March of 2024 interview on The Life of Mine With James Corden, Dre crowned Eminem the G.O.A.T. MC.

"I think he's the best MC ever," Dre said of the Detroit rhymer. "Point blank, period. Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he's a White guy. I don't think anyone that's rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone."

Joe Budden, who was formerly signed to Em's Shady Records as part of Slaughterhouse, recently praised the rap god for rehashing the battle with Benzino on the track "Doomsday Pt. 2."

"Em loves rapping so much, yo" Budden said. "Nobody else is gonna rhyme Sandra Bullock’s nose with animal control. I like it."

Others have heaped praise on Shady, too.

Eminem has his detractors as well. Benzino has been going at Shady's helmet following the release of "Doomsday Pt. 2" back in January. Last month, Boosie insisted there are no Eminem fans where he's from, in response to Dr. Umar's comments about the Detroit rapper's G.O.A.T. status.

See rappers recently giving Eminem his flowers below.

See Which Rappers Have Called Eminem a Phenomenal MC