Benzino Thinks He Cooked Eminem in Recent Rap Battle

Benzino is claiming victory in his battle with Eminem.

Benzino Thinks He Cooked Eminem

On Thursday (Feb. 1), Benzino went on Instagram Live to weigh in on the results of his recent battle with Eminem.

"I ate his a*s up. I cooked him," Benzino says in the video clip below. "Back in the day, he cooked me. It's all good. But what you Stans is not gonna do, what you Saltines ain't gonna do, is try to come in here and be like I didn't affect him. Stop it. Because that shows that y'all ain't real hip-hop fans. That shows that y'all are biased and probably halfway racists."

"If it's dope, s**t, give it up," Benzino continues. "Just like my people give it up to him. Stop being racist White people. If it's dope and I ripped him, say it."

Eminem Puts Benzino Beef Back on the Broiler

Benzino and Eminem's two-decade long beef dates back to when Benzino was the owner of The Source magazine, and the two men have never made amends. Eminem got things back popping when he dissed Benzino on the track "Doomsday Pt 2," which was released on Jan. 26. On the song, which can be heard below, Em sends shots at Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray. Coi has since responded on social media. Benzino fired back on back-to-back diss songs "Vulturius" and "Rap Elvis," which he released within 48 hours of each other.

See Benzino claiming victory over Eminem in their recent battle below.

Watch Benzino Claim He Cooked Eminem

Stream Benzino's "Rap Elvis"

Stream Benzino's "Vulturius"

Stream Eminem's "Doomsday Pt 2"