Benzino Fires Back at Eminem on New Diss Song ‘Vulturius’ – Listen

Benzino has responded to Eminem's diss track "Doomsday Pt. 2" by returning fire on his own scathing diss.

Benzino Responds to Eminem on New Diss Song "Vulturius"

On Sundaday night (Jan. 26), Benzino followed through on his promise to respond to Eminem's diss song "Doomsday Pt. 2" with a diss of his own. ’Zino's new track is titled "Vulturius" and finds the Boston rapper going in over Jay-Z's "Where I'm From."

"Candy-a*s Eminem, b***h-a*s feminine/Mad he lack melanin, all Valium’d up again/Awe s**t, here we go, Benzino vs. Jim Crow/Know a custy when I see one, how many times you overdose?” he raps.

"You a punk, plan my funeral? Please, you shoot who?/ Square ain’t even go circle the block for Proof," he adds on the scathing clap back.

The diss track comes two days after Benzino appeared on the No Jumper podcast.

Read More: Coi Leray and Lil Tay Exchange Light Jabs on Social Media Over Rap Beef

Eminem Disses Benzino and Coi Leray in New Song

On Friday (Jan. 26), fans tuned in to Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade compilation album All Is Yellow for Eminem's new track "Doomsday Pt. 2." On the song, the Detroit rhymer disses his longtime arch-nemesis by making fun of his appearance

"Now I got a riddle (What?), one condition, you mustn't laugh (OK)/What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?)/A giraffe (Haha)," Shady raps on the song. "Go at his neck, how the f**k is that? (Yeah)/How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? (Haha)/Arm so short he can't even touch his hands/When they're up above his head doin' jumpin' jacks (Wow)."

Eminem continued by arguing that Benzino is broke and lives in motels before taking shots at Coi.

"Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day (What?)/But this doesn't bring me no joy to say (Huh?)/Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye? (Goddamn)," he raps.

Coi Leray had already responded to Eminem's accusations, firing off numerous tweets to bite back at the slander.

"Misery loves company," she shared in her initial post, which can be seen below. "N***as went through so much s**t in 2023, you would have thought people found God in 2024. Mfs be so caught up in the devils work, it’s almost impossible for them to change."

Listen to Benzino's new Eminem diss and see Benzino's interview on No Jumper below.

Listen to Benzino's "Vulturius"

Watch Benzino on No Jumper