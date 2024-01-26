Eminem Slams Benzino and Coi Leray on New Diss Track ‘Doomsday Pt. 2′

Eminem has slammed both Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray on his new diss track, "Doomsday, Pt. 2."

Eminem Disses Benzino and Coi Leray on "Doomsday Pt. 2" Song

On Friday (Jan. 26), fans clamored to listen to Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade compilation album All Is Yellow for Eminem's diss track "Doomsday Pt. 2." On the song, which you can hear below, the Detroit rhymer lyrically disses his longtime arch nemesis Benzino.

"Now I got a riddle (What?), one condition, you mustn't laugh (Okay)/What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?)/A giraffe (Haha)," Shady raps on the song. "Go at his neck, how the f**k is that? (Yeah)/How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? (Haha)/Arm so short he can't even touch his hands/When they're up above his head doin' jumpin' jacks (Wow)."

Eminem goes even further and claims that Benzino is broke and lives in motels.

"Sorry, I don't mean (What?) to upset you, Ben' (Yeah)/When I talk about (What?) all the debt you in (Uh)/I hear that you been (What?) creepin' on the low/In them cheap hotels (Yeah), that they catch you in (What?)/Jesus Christ, dawg (Damn), when you said two-ten (What?)/Never guessed you meant (Damn) at the Red Roof Inn (S**t)/In a room with one single bed, two men (What?)," he spits.

Slim Shady also throws Benzino's daugher Coi Leray under the bus for good measure.

"Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day (What?)/But this doesn't bring me no joy to say (Huh?)/Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, ayy? (Goddamn)," he raps.

It's a safe bet that Benzino is not going to be happy to hear his name being dragged in yet another Eminem diss track. Stay tuned for his response.

How Long Has Eminem Been Feuding With Benzino?

The long-standing feud between Eminem and Benzino dates back to the early 2000s. The conflict originated in 2004 when Benzino, the then co-owner of The Source magazine, leaked an audio recording of a young Eminem repeatedly using the N-word in his rhymes following a heated breakup with a Black woman. Eminem later issued an apology, but the leaked audio brought negative publicity to The Source, leading to Benzino's termination from the magazine in 2006. Since then, 'Zino and Slim Shady have been going back and forth dissing each other for several years. It looks like Eminem still wants to beef with Benzino.

Check out Eminem delivering insults at Benzino and Coi Leray on "Doomsday, Part 2" below.

Listen to Eminem's "Doomsday Pt. 2" Song