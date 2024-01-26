Coi Leray and Lil Tay Exchange Light Jabs on Social Media Over Rap Beef

Coi Leray and Lil Tay have thrown some light jabs at each other on social media over Coi's comments about rap beef today.

Coi Leray and Lil Tay Exchange Light Jabs

On Friday (Jan. 26), Lil Tay responded to a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Coi had sent out concerning rap beef.

"Rap beef is so washed and tired. Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f**king over all corny as f**k," Coi wrote.

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," Lil Tay replied in the comments.

Coi inevitably bit back at Tay's words below, but the two kept things civil and supportive.

"I'm not the type to laugh or make fun of people trauma," Coi wrote. "So ima just let you think you ate. Love the new music btw! Stay strong boo."

Tay replied, "Not quite sure what you're insinuating in that first sentence, but I know I ate, and thanks for streaming."

Coi Leray Reacts to Eminem Diss

Coi's rap beef comments were seemingly in response to Eminem's diss track "Doomsday Pt. 2" that dropped on Friday. In the song, Slim Shady took aim at Coi's father Benzino and Coi as well.

"Now I got a riddle (What?), one condition, you mustn't laugh (OK)/What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?)/A giraffe (Haha)," Shady raps on the song. "Go at his neck, how the f**k is that? (Yeah)/How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? (Haha)/Arm so short he can't even touch his hands/When they're up above his head doin' jumpin' jacks (Wow)."

Eminem continued by arguing that Benzino is broke and lives in motels before taking shots at Coi.

"Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day (What?)/But this doesn't bring me no joy to say (Huh?)/Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye? (Goddamn)," he raps.

Coi Leray fired off numerous tweets that all responded to Em's slander.

"Misery loves company," she shared in her initial post, which can be seen below. "N***as went through so much s**t in 2023, you would have thought people found God in 2024. Mfs be so caught up in the devils work, it’s almost impossible for them to change."

She continued, "I got no issues with no one. I’m so locked in on my grown and sexy vibes… if anybody don’t like me, that’s something they gotta take on with them selves...Man who the hell said I wanted a Eminem feature ?? Imagine Eminem on Wanna Come thru?" she added referencing her new single.

Benzino has yet to respond to Eminem's insults.

See Lil Tay and Coi Leray trade some shots, and listen to Eminem's "Doomsday Pt. 2" below.

See Lil Tay and Coi Leray Exchange Jabs on X

Coi Leray/X Coi Leray/X loading...

Coi Leray/X/Lil Tay/X Coi Leray/X/Lil Tay/X loading...

Coi Leray/X/Lil Tay/X Coi Leray/X/Lil Tay/X loading...

Listen to Eminem's Doomsday Pt. 2