Benzino Claims He Can’t Figure Out Why He and Daughter Coi Leray Stopped Communicating

Benzino is giving his side on where his relationship currently stands with his estranged daughter Coi Leray.

Benzino Says He Can't Figure Out Why Him and Coi Leray Don't Speak

During an appearance on the We in Miami podcast, which aired in-full on YouTube on April 24, Benzino admitted that he and Coi do not communicate. However, in this particular part of the interview, which began circulating on social media over the weekend, he also shared that he's in disbelief over the fact that him and his daughter don't speak.

"It’s unfortunate," Benzino began when asked about his relationship with Coi. "But, you know, we don’t communicate too much. The whole thing is surreal to me… I’m a smart guy but I can’t figure this one out."

’Zino continued, "Coi is a young lady, she independent. This young generation, they don’t want their parents interfering with their lives, man. I have to learn to adapt to that and respect that. It just ain’t Coi, it’s a lot of my daughters. It’s hard for guys like me to have daughters and try to figure it out. Not the easiest thing."

Within this same interview, Benzino shared his thoughts on disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, saying that Kellz deserves a second chance. ’Zino specifically stated that Kelly shouldn't do 30 years behind bars for his child sexual abuse charges because the singer's victims were only a couple of years shy of the legal age of consent, which is 16 years old.

Coi Leray Disowns Her Father Benzino

Benzino's statements about R. Kelly presumably prompted the message Coi Leray shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on May 1, where she disowned her father. "I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on," Coi wrote in the since-deleted tweet. "I haven’t spoken to him in over a year and I don’t condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on. I don’t respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont even think of me when you see him.”

In a follow-up tweet, Coi said, "Sharing the same DNA and blood DOESN’T make us FAMILY . Loyalty , boundaries , respect , teaching , guidance , love , patience , encouragement MAKES US FAMILY."

The issues within Benzino and Coi Leray's relationship have been shared publicly in the past with Coi calling out her father's actions, accusing him of being envious of her success and Benzino alleging that Coi has lied about the conditions of her childhood.

Check out Benzino speaking on his severed relationship with Coi Leray below.

Listen to Benzino Speaking on His Relationship With Daughter Coi Leray

Check Out the Full Benzino Interview Below