Benzino Arrested for Speeding and Drug Possession Following Georgia Traffic Stop – Report

Benzino was arrested earlier this month on multiple charges after being pulled over for speeding in Georgia.

According to a report from WALB News 10, Benzino was stopped on Interstate 75 while driving through Crisp County, Ga., on June 9 after an officer using a laser speed detection device observed a silver SUV traveling 91 MPH in a 70-MPH zone. Zino explained to the officer that he had a suspended license, saying it was for outstanding child support payments. When they ran his name, however, they discovered Benzino's license was suspended for multiple infractions.

The report states police also smelled marijuana, which the rapper and former reality star admitted to having while directing officers to a bag in the driver's side door. A second bag was also found alongside his passenger, who was identified in records as a woman named Ruth Lewis.

Lewis claimed the drugs were hers, and both were arrested and booked in Crisp County Jail on drug charges, while Benzino also got hit with a speeding charge and driving without a valid license.

It also turns out the SUV Benzino was driving was not his, and instead it belonged to a woman named Ashley Bell. Subsequently, Bell was charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle.

Benzio has since been released on bond.

XXL has reached out to the Crisp County Sheriff's Department for comment.

Watch WALB News 10's Coverage of the Benzino Arrest

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