Benzino Puts His Beef With Eminem Behind Him to Congratulate Em

Benzino puts his beef with Eminem behind him as he congratulates Marshall on becoming a grandfather.

Benzino Wants to Set Aside Beef With Eminem and Congratulates Em on Becoming a Grandfather

On Thursday (Oct. 3), Benzino hit up Instagram Live with a surprising message to his decades-long nemesis, Eminem, who revealed earlier that day that his daughter, Hailie Jade, is pregnant. ’Zino took the moment as an opportunity to set aside his more than 20-year beef with the Detroit icon and offered his congratulations to Em and his family. He also pointed out the fact that on the chorus for Eminem's scathing 2002 diss track "Nail in the Coffin," which is aimed solely at Benzino, Em referred to ’Zino as a grandfather.

"Somebody found out that they're going to be a grandfather," Benzino explains in the video below. "The irony is, you know, even though he said, 'Nobody wants to hear their grandfather rap,' I still want to send out a congratulations to Eminem and his daughter Hailie on the news that she is about to give birth and he's about to be a grandad."

At that point in the IG Live, Benzino offered an olive branch to Eminem an assured his viewers he was being genuine. "I think this is a good time, man, to put this behind us and let's try to enjoy life and try to make some type of statement right now," he added. "I'm just not doing this for no joke or nothin'. I truly want to congratulate him and his daughter."

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Surprises Her Father by Revealing Her Pregnancy in New Music Video

Earlier this week, Eminem dropped the music video for his tearjerking track "Temporary," which finds his daughter Hailie presenting her father with a Detroit Lions jersey with the word "Grandpa" embroidered on the back. Eminem also holds up a sonogram image of Hailie's baby to solidify the news.

Benzino's longtime smoke with Eminem dates all the way back to the early 2000s. The beef was reignited earlier this year when Em dissed ’Zino on his track "Doomsday Pt.2." After responding with multiple diss tracks of his own, Benzino challenged the newly minted granddad to an in-person rap battle.

Read More: Coi Leray Disowns Her Father Benzino

In the videos below, watch Benzino congratulate both Eminem and Hailie Jade and check out Hailie's pregnancy announcement in the "Temporary" visual.

Watch Benzino Put His Beef With Eminem Aside and Congratulate the Rapper on Becoming a Grandfather

Watch Eminem's New Music Video for "Temporary"