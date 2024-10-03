Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Surprises Rapper With Pregnancy Reveal in His New Video

Eminem is officially a grandfather. His daughter, Hailie Jade, surprises the rapper with a pregnancy reveal in his new music video for "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey.

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Pregnant

Eminem debuted the video for his sentimental song "Temporary" on Thursday (Oct. 3), which includes endearing clips from home videos of his daughter Hailie Jade. During the visual, a big surprise occurs when it's revealed Hailie is pregnant.

At the 4:06-mark in the video below, Hailie walks outside to meet up with her dad, whose sitting on a back deck. She hands him a Detroit Lions shirt with "Grandpa" written on the back. A few minutes later, Eminem holds a prenatal sonogram of the baby while looking at Hailie in shock.

"Temporary" appears on the 51-year-old Detroit rapper's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce. The emotional track finds Em speaking to Hailie as if he was no longer around to help her cope when he's gone.

"A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death?/The truth is, I think what scares the me most/Is not being able to say all the things/I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here/So, this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes," Em says on the song, which adds to the many heartfelt lyrics he's rapped about Hailie over the years.

Shortly after the music video premiered, Hailie posted a photo on Instagram confirming she and her husband will welcome their first child next year. "Mom & dad est. 2025 ," she wrote.

This marks Eminem's first grandchild.

Check out the "Temporary" music video and see Hailie Jade announce her pregnancy below.

See Hailie Jade Surprise Eminem

eminem temporary music video hailie jade pregnant EminemMusic/YouTube loading...

eminem temporary music video hailie jade pregnant EminemMusic/YouTube loading...

Watch Eminem's "Temporary" Video in Which Hailie Jade Announces Her Pregnancy

See Hailie Jade Announce Her Pregnancy