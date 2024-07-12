Here Are the Complete Lyrics to Eminem’s Sentimental Record ‘Temporary’

Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) is here and one track has people talking for sentimental reasons.

On Friday (July 12), Em returned to eulogize Slim Shady in the form of his 12th album. The new LP features much of the same zany and offensive content fans have become accustomed to from the Detroit rap god. It also contains the song "Temporary" with Skylar Grey, which finds Em dropping heartfelt lyrics to his daughter Hailie Jade who is also featured on the song.

Peep the lyrics to the sentimental track below.

See Lyrics to Eminem's "Temporary" Featuring Skylar Grey

Intro [Eminem and Hailie]

A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death?

The truth is, I think what scares the me most

Is not being able to say all the things

I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here

So this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes

Where is Hailie? Where is she at?

This ain't Hailie [Hailie]

Who is it?

It's a monster [Hailie]

Verse 1 [Skylar Grey, Hailie Jade and Eminem]

I've been waiting all night for the sunrise

To take away the dark sky

Damn, monster [Hailie]

Ain't no baby monster, I'm the mama monster [Hailie]

Aw [Eminem]

All it takes is a new day sometimes

To get me in a better state of mind

Give me a kiss monster, give me kiss, muahhh, love you [Eminem]

I love you [Hailie]

Pre-Chorus [Skylar Grey]

If I could just fall asleep

I'd be lost in a dream

But right now, it's misery

And I just have to remember

Chorus [Skylar Grey]

That when a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever

The pieces will grow back together

And in time, I'll be fine

The tears are temporary

Verse 2 [Eminem]

Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song

To help you cope with life now that I'm gone

How should I start? Just wanna say

Look after Eleana, Stevie and Uncle Nate

And, sweetie, be strong; I know I was your rock, and I still am

Saying goodbye is just not ever easy

Why you crying? Just stop

Hailie, baby, dry your eyes, this is not forever

Chorus [Skylar Grey]

That when a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever

The pieces will grow back together

And in time, I'll be fine

The tears are temporary

Post-Chorus [Skylar Grey, Hailie and Eminem]

Daddy (Ooh) [Hailie]

What? (Ooh) [Eminem]

I used to have this when I was a little kid (Ooh) [Hailie]

Baby, are you OK? (Ooh)

Verse 3 [Eminem]

Yeah, and you will get over me and move on

You can play me on repeat on a song

But don’t you dare shed a tear, what I tell you?

“Straighten up, little soldier”

Them times when I held you

Jade, it'll be OK, baby, I'm here, hey

I'm watchin’ you right now, baby girl; I vow

I will protect you, your guardian angel

As hard as this may be feel, as parting is painful

And darling, the rain will drive you insane still

You will remain strong, Hailie, just hang on

It won't be too long; I need you to move on

And remember, it will get better

’Cause times heal and when a

Chorus [Skylar Grey]

When a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever

The pieces will grow back together

And in time, I'll be fine

The tears are temporary

The bad days will start to get better

And we'll be laughin' together

And tonight, when I cry

The tears are temporary

Post-Chorus [Hailie, Eminem and Skylar Grey]

I know this big girl (Ooh) [Eminem]

And she's really pretty (Ooh) [Eminem]

You know what her name is? [Eminem]

Hailie (Ooh) [Hailie]

Hailie, how did you know? (Ooh) [Eminem]

Verse 4 [Eminem]

Yeah, and if there's days when you wanna lock yourself in your room and cry

Just think about how when you were little, how you and I

Back and forth to the studio, we used to drive

You strapped in the backseat ’cause you were my

Little sidekick, yeah, sweetie, I know this hurts

Bean, I'm wishing your pain away

Remember this, Hailie Jade, there's gonna be rainy days

I promise you'll get through ’em and make it regardless

Fuck it, Jade, I'll be honest, I knew that you was gonna take this the hardest

Sweetie, get up; I know that is is breaking your heart

The hardest thing I ever wrote

Daddy [Hailie]

Hailie, sweetheart, it's OK for you to let me go

Baby, I promise you that

Chorus [Skylar Grey]

When a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever

The pieces will grow back together

And in time, I'll be fine

The tears are temporary

The bad days will start to get better

And we'll be laughin' together

And tonight, when I cry

The tears are temporary

Post-Chorus [Hailie, Eminem and Skylar Grey]

What's your favorite song? (Ooh) [Eminem]

My favorite song is mine and your favorite song (Ooh) [Hailie]

Mine and your favorite song? [Eminem]

Right at this part [Hailie]

It’s your favorite part, dad (Ooh) [Hailie]

Outro [Hailie and Eminem]

And you were taping me, b**ch [Hailie]

I got you on tape cussin' [Eminem]

Can you hear? [Hailie]

Yep [Eminem]

No, b**ch [Hailie]

No, what? [Eminem]

No, I said no, I said no, b**ch [Hailie]

OK, no cussin’, no cussin’ [Eminem]

Stream Eminem's "Temporary" Featuring Skylar Grey