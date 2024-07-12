Here Are the Complete Lyrics to Eminem’s Sentimental Record ‘Temporary’
Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) is here and one track has people talking for sentimental reasons.
On Friday (July 12), Em returned to eulogize Slim Shady in the form of his 12th album. The new LP features much of the same zany and offensive content fans have become accustomed to from the Detroit rap god. It also contains the song "Temporary" with Skylar Grey, which finds Em dropping heartfelt lyrics to his daughter Hailie Jade who is also featured on the song.
Peep the lyrics to the sentimental track below.
See Lyrics to Eminem's "Temporary" Featuring Skylar Grey
Intro [Eminem and Hailie]
A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death?
The truth is, I think what scares the me most
Is not being able to say all the things
I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here
So this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes
Where is Hailie? Where is she at?
This ain't Hailie [Hailie]
Who is it?
It's a monster [Hailie]
Verse 1 [Skylar Grey, Hailie Jade and Eminem]
I've been waiting all night for the sunrise
To take away the dark sky
Damn, monster [Hailie]
Ain't no baby monster, I'm the mama monster [Hailie]
Aw [Eminem]
All it takes is a new day sometimes
To get me in a better state of mind
Give me a kiss monster, give me kiss, muahhh, love you [Eminem]
I love you [Hailie]
Pre-Chorus [Skylar Grey]
If I could just fall asleep
I'd be lost in a dream
But right now, it's misery
And I just have to remember
Chorus [Skylar Grey]
That when a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever
The pieces will grow back together
And in time, I'll be fine
The tears are temporary
Verse 2 [Eminem]
Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song
To help you cope with life now that I'm gone
How should I start? Just wanna say
Look after Eleana, Stevie and Uncle Nate
And, sweetie, be strong; I know I was your rock, and I still am
Saying goodbye is just not ever easy
Why you crying? Just stop
Hailie, baby, dry your eyes, this is not forever
Chorus [Skylar Grey]
That when a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever
The pieces will grow back together
And in time, I'll be fine
The tears are temporary
Post-Chorus [Skylar Grey, Hailie and Eminem]
Daddy (Ooh) [Hailie]
What? (Ooh) [Eminem]
I used to have this when I was a little kid (Ooh) [Hailie]
Baby, are you OK? (Ooh)
Verse 3 [Eminem]
Yeah, and you will get over me and move on
You can play me on repeat on a song
But don’t you dare shed a tear, what I tell you?
“Straighten up, little soldier”
Them times when I held you
Jade, it'll be OK, baby, I'm here, hey
I'm watchin’ you right now, baby girl; I vow
I will protect you, your guardian angel
As hard as this may be feel, as parting is painful
And darling, the rain will drive you insane still
You will remain strong, Hailie, just hang on
It won't be too long; I need you to move on
And remember, it will get better
’Cause times heal and when a
Chorus [Skylar Grey]
When a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever
The pieces will grow back together
And in time, I'll be fine
The tears are temporary
The bad days will start to get better
And we'll be laughin' together
And tonight, when I cry
The tears are temporary
Post-Chorus [Hailie, Eminem and Skylar Grey]
I know this big girl (Ooh) [Eminem]
And she's really pretty (Ooh) [Eminem]
You know what her name is? [Eminem]
Hailie (Ooh) [Hailie]
Hailie, how did you know? (Ooh) [Eminem]
Verse 4 [Eminem]
Yeah, and if there's days when you wanna lock yourself in your room and cry
Just think about how when you were little, how you and I
Back and forth to the studio, we used to drive
You strapped in the backseat ’cause you were my
Little sidekick, yeah, sweetie, I know this hurts
Bean, I'm wishing your pain away
Remember this, Hailie Jade, there's gonna be rainy days
I promise you'll get through ’em and make it regardless
Fuck it, Jade, I'll be honest, I knew that you was gonna take this the hardest
Sweetie, get up; I know that is is breaking your heart
The hardest thing I ever wrote
Daddy [Hailie]
Hailie, sweetheart, it's OK for you to let me go
Baby, I promise you that
Chorus [Skylar Grey]
When a heart breaks, it ain't broken forever
The pieces will grow back together
And in time, I'll be fine
The tears are temporary
The bad days will start to get better
And we'll be laughin' together
And tonight, when I cry
The tears are temporary
Post-Chorus [Hailie, Eminem and Skylar Grey]
What's your favorite song? (Ooh) [Eminem]
My favorite song is mine and your favorite song (Ooh) [Hailie]
Mine and your favorite song? [Eminem]
Right at this part [Hailie]
It’s your favorite part, dad (Ooh) [Hailie]
Outro [Hailie and Eminem]
And you were taping me, b**ch [Hailie]
I got you on tape cussin' [Eminem]
Can you hear? [Hailie]
Yep [Eminem]
No, b**ch [Hailie]
No, what? [Eminem]
No, I said no, I said no, b**ch [Hailie]
OK, no cussin’, no cussin’ [Eminem]