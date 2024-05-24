Sexyy Red, Vince Staples, Coi Leray and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

2024 has already been a year in hip-hop to remember and there are still six months of releases to look forward to. This week, we get an EP from one of the game's hottest female rappers, a Cali rapper with a budding acting career drops his final release on Def Jam, a former XXL Freshman releases a new extended play and more.

Sexyy Red Drops In Sexyy We Trust EP

Sexyy Red is still on the campaign trail to "Make America Sexyy Again." The St. Louis rapper drops her first project of 2024 with the new EP In Sexyy We Trust.

The EP features guest appearances from Lil Baby and Drake on "U My Everthing." This latter song marks the second time Sexyy and Drizzy have collaborated. The duo teamed up last year on the Jersey Club-influenced track "Rich Baby Daddy."

The LP's first single is "Get It Sexyy," with the music video paying homage to the early 2000s Southern rap scene. In the visual, which can be viewed below, Sexyy is at a roller rink getting her twerk on and having fun. The clip also features cameos from Drizzy, Soulja Boy, D4l's Fabo, Trippie Redd, Sexyy's longtime producer Tay Keith and more.

Vince Staples Unleashes Dark Times LP

Vince Staples returns with a new album Dark Times, which is his seventh and final project on Def Jam Recordings. The collection arrives two years after Ramona Park Broke My Heart in 2022.

The album's dark cover art contains a faint image of a noose. According to the Los Angeles rhymer, it represents the potentially life-threatening challenges that Black people face every day. "I'm Black, and that’s what we’re evading," Vince explained in a press release. "We all have our things that could kill us. We all have that imminent threat."

As for the music, Vince Staples shared his ultimate goal for his new album in a message he posted on his Instagram page, which can be viewed below.

"Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings. I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2, a year later," he wrote. "I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times."

Coi Leray Delivers Lemon Cars EP

After dropping her "Wanna Come Thru" collab with Mike Will Made-It back in January, Coi Leray is now linking up with the super producer again for her Lemon Cars EP. The 6-track EP features one sole feature from Skilla Baby and includes the first single and video, "Lemon Cars."

The release will be Coi’s first since signing to Island Records, and comes after she dropped her Coi album with Republic back in June of 2023. In a statement, Coi said, "2024 is going to be my grown and sexy era. I’m taking over this year. I’ve got so much new music and a whole new side of me to get to know."

See all the new releases from Juicy J, Smoke DZA, Rah Swish and more below.