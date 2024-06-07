Ski Mask The Slump God, The Game, Hunxho and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

2024 hasn't lacked anticipated releases and the trend continues. This week, a South Florida rapper returns with his sophomore that has been six years in the making, a veteran Compton, Calif. rapper drops off a new mixtape, a buzzing Atlanta comes through with a prequel to his debut LP and more.

Ski Mask The Slump God Opens the 11th Dimension

It's been nearly six years since we got a Ski Mask The Slump God album but that all changes today with the release of his sophomore effort 11th Dimension. The new Ski album clocks in at 21 tracks and features Future, Skillibeng, Corbin, an interlude from the late XXXTentacion and two posthumous appearances from Juice Wrld. Ski gave fans a preview of the album via the previously released singles "Shibuya" and "Headrush." He's also teased the project via two musical trailers on social media.

The set's latest visual for "Headrush," features the 28-year-old artist hanging out at Bathing Ape founder NIGO's Japan home that's full of toys, cars and expensive artwork. Ski Mask The Slump God's captivating video can be viewed below.

The Game Drops New Time Mixtape

The Game continues to stay active in 2024.

After dropping the project Paisley Dreams with Big Hit to kick off the year, he returns with his second release in six months, Time. The new project comes a month after Game unsuccessfully tried to bait Rick Ross in a rap battle by dropping the Rozay diss "Freeway's Revenge."

Hunxho Drops EP Before the Album

Hunxho is offering fans a musical appetizer with his new EP Before the Album. As the title suggests, the Atlanta-based rhymer's nine-song project serves as a precursor to the highly-anticipated studio album.

Hunxho is currently performing on his The One Night Only Tour. The 24-year-old artist shared on his Instagram page a video featuring himself getting showered with love from fans while on his jaunt to different cities. To check out his full itinerary, head over to hunxhomusic.com.