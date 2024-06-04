Drake Hops on Little-Known Artist Snowd4y’s ‘Wah Gwan Delilah’ Song

Drake recently showed some Toronto love by hopping on little-known artist Snowd4y's new track "Wah Gwan Delilah."

Drake Links With Snowd4y on Remix-Parody

On Monday (June 3), Canadian rhymer Snowd4y released a remix-parody of Plain White T's "Hey There Delilah" titled "Wah Gwan Delilah" exclusively on SoundCloud that features a guest appearance from Drizzy. The new single finds both artists crooning in patios over the acoustic-driven track.

"Wah gwan, Delilah? What's it like in Toronto City?/I'm 2,000 kilometres away," Snowd4y rhymes on the Sean O’Keefe and Ariel Rechtshaid-produced track. "But girl, tonight you look so bad, oh yes, you do/Dundas Square don't shine as bright as you."

Drake comes in second crooning, "Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I’m late ’cause there’s bare traffic/I just show my dog your ‘Gram/He said he knows a man that slapped it, I’m so cheesed/Your mademoiselle nights are geeked, I’m bent lowkey."

Fans Question the Validity of Track

The song was initially believed to be A.I. generated due to the fact that Snowd4y is a mostly unknown artist with less than 250 monthly listeners on Spotify. However, it appears Snow spoke this song into existence. Last week, he appeared on the Rich Diet podcast where the Canadian artist was asked what he would do if Drake wanted to hop on his new song.

"I might do a local collab," Snow said. "But he has to come on it neatly."

Drake cosigned the new track on his Instagram Story on Monday night. Sharing a screenshot of the SoundCloud music player, he captioned the post "@snowd4y wake up the city."

Drake and Snowd4y Wah Gwan Delilah champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Drake has a penchant for working with new artists, often helping blow up their careers via a collab or cosign. Earlier this year, he hopped on buzzing Texas artist 4batz's "Act II Date @ 8 (Remix)" and ended up signing Batz to a single deal. This is Drake's second song since the end of the rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. He previously hopped on Sexyy Red's "U My Everything."

Listen to Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah" featuring Drake below.

Stream Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah" With Drake